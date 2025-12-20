A Panamanian-Flagged Oil Tanker Was Intercepted Near Venezuela By The United States -
The U.S. military provided support in the operation with helicopters that transported Coast Guard personnel to the ship, according to NBC News. So far, Trump has not commented on the matter. The president has intensified his pressure on Venezuela in recent weeks, and recently ordered a total blockade of the entry and exit of oil tankers sanctioned by the US government to the country. Furthermore, the Republican stated last Wednesday that the Caribbean country took away oil rights from US companies. “Remember that they took away all our energy rights. They took all our oil not so long ago. We want it back. They took it from us illegally,” the president told the press.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment