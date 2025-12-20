Agriculture Minister Reviews Progress On Establishing Advanced Pesticide Plant With Chinese Delegation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, received a high-level delegation of Chinese experts to review the latest developments in the project to establish a new agricultural pesticide manufacturing plant in Egypt. The meeting was attended by Hala Abou Youssef, Chair of the Agricultural Pesticides Committee, and took place within the framework of Egyptian-Chinese cooperation.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the project's implementation plans, which are expected to represent a significant qualitative addition to Egypt's agricultural sector. The plant will be established using advanced Chinese technologies, enabling the transfer of state-of-the-art pesticide manufacturing expertise to Egypt. The project will be implemented through joint Egyptian-Chinese investments, in partnership with Egyptian investors.

Farouk emphasized the strategic importance of the project, noting that it supports the localization of agricultural pesticide production, the transfer of advanced technology, and the strengthening of domestic manufacturing capabilities. He added that the initiative aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals and Egypt Vision 2030, and will contribute to the national economy while ensuring the availability of safe and effective pesticides that meet the highest international standards.

The Minister also pointed out that, in line with the directives of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the Egyptian government has taken numerous steps to encourage investment and improve the overall business climate. He stressed that the agricultural sector remains a promising field with substantial investment opportunities, underscoring the state's commitment to engaging the private sector in achieving sustainable agricultural development.







Farouk further highlighted the importance of developing an integrated action plan to ensure the project's sustainability and the effective transfer of technology. He stressed the need for strict oversight throughout all stages of production to guarantee full compliance with international technical and environmental standards, while emphasizing the critical role of research and development in enhancing crop productivity and protecting public health.

For her part, Hala Abou Youssef explained that the plant will initially be operated under full Chinese management for a period of three years. During this phase, intensive training and capacity-building programs will be provided to specialized Egyptian personnel across all production and management stages. At the end of this period, management of the facility will be fully transferred to the trained Egyptian team, ensuring continuity and high operational efficiency.