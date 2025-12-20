Qatar Smashes Attendance Record At Arab Cup

MENAFN - Gulf Times) More than a million fans went through the turnstiles during the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, Jassim al-Jassim, CEO of the Local Organising Committee of the hugely popular tournament, has said.

Just two days after Morocco beat Jordan 3-2 in extra time in front of 84,517 fans at the iconic Lusail Stadium, Qatar drew wholesome praise from regional leaders on 'organising a high level' tournament that was held from December 1 to 18.

"The tournament witnessed record breaking numbers in spectator attendance. More than 1.2mn fans attended the matches in the stadiums during the course of 32 scheduled games,” al-Jassim revealed.

"Qatar organising top level football events regularly reflects FIFA's confidence in Qatar as a reputable global sports host. We are proud to say we have become qualified to host global events thanks to the legacy of the 2022 FIFA World Cup," al-Jassim said in his interview with Al Kass Sports Channel.

In his post-tournament comments, al-Jassim revealed Qatar has pulled off a rare feat of staging a staggering 176 matches in just 78 days.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al- Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on 'organising a highly successful FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025'.

Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud also sent a cable of congratulations to the Amir, on the country's success in organising the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.

The Crown Prince said: "On the occasion of the State of Qatar's success in organising the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, I am pleased to express to Your Highness my sincerest congratulations and best wishes for further progress and success for your brotherly people and country."

In a separate note Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman congratulated His Highness the Amir on the 'remarkable success achieved by the State of Qatar in organising the FIFA Arab Cup football tournament'. He added in his message:“I wish Qatar continued success in hosting major events and achieving all accomplishments and aspirations in all sectors."

The congratulatory cables were also received from the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted how the tournament showcased top-level football while uniting the Arab world, as he praised Qatar's hosting and reflected on the conclusion of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, saying:

“My sincere thanks to Qatar, to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and to the Qatari people for once again uniting the Arab world through football on Qatar National Day. This competition is here to stay and will continue to grow as one of FIFA's great tournaments.”

Thanks largely to world-class stadiums - that were built for the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Qatar put together flawless football tournaments within just seven weeks. Doha first hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup from November 3 to 27 followed by the FIFA Arab Cup from Dec 1 to 18. In between, Qatar also hosted the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the GCC U-23 Football Tournament.

