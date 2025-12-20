At Least Five More Palestinians Murdered By Israeli Soldiers In Gaza City: Civil Defence
Mahmoud Basal, the Civil Defence spokesman, said, the school was hit while civilians were inside for a wedding celebration.
Basal said that, the school, located near a hospital, remained under continuous attack, which delayed the arrival of rescue teams. He said that, some of the injured were evacuated using civilian vehicles.
Additional shells fired after the initial strike worsened the situation, he added, noting that, most of the dead were children.
Basal condemned attacks on schools and shelters for civilians as serious violations of international law, calling on the international community to protect civilians.
Local sources reported that, Israeli tanks continued shelling eastern Tuffah, preventing ambulances from reaching the site for hours.
The Barbaric Israel Defence Forces (IDF), alleged in a statement last night that,“during operational activity in the area... a number of suspicious individuals were identified, in command structures, west of the Yellow line.”
“Shortly after identification, the troops fired at the 'suspicious individuals,' to eliminate the threat,” it said, adding,“the IDF is aware of the casualties to innocent civilians in the area, and the details are under review.”– NNN-WAFA
