403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Misty O’Hara Releases New Daring Romantic Comedy - The Hundred Man Plan
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Misty O’Hara Releases New Daring Romantic Comedy - The Hundred Man Plan
A Bold, Funny, and Subversive Romantic Comedy Turns the Tables on Love and Liberation
What happens when a seemingly perfect marriage collapses under betrayal and blame? In The Hundred Man Plan, Misty O’Hara delivers a sharp, laugh out loud, and unapologetically modern romantic comedy that flips the script on love, desire, and self-definition. Branded as “a funny, brave and subversive novel” and a feminist riposte to centuries of men having all the fun, this book invites readers on a journey of reinvention that is as empowering as it is entertaining.
After ten years of marriage, the character’s world is shattered when an anonymous woman exposes her husband’s affair. The heartbreak deepens when he shifts the blame onto her, labeling her with cruel stereotypes. Refusing to let his words define her, she teams up with her fearless, already liberated best friend to hatch a daring plan: a personal challenge designed to reclaim confidence, agency, and joy on her own terms. What begins as a rebellious response soon becomes a transformative exploration of modern relationships, independence, and self-worth.
Each new experience pushes the heroine further from her past constraints and closer to a reimagined future. With wit, honesty, and a refreshingly candid voice, The Hundred Man Plan examines love, intimacy, and fulfillment in today’s world, offering readers a story that is bold, relatable, and irresistibly fun.
About the Author
Misty O’Hara is a vibrant novelist based in Salt Lake City, Utah. With a husband of thirty-one years and a boyfriend of seven years, she brings a fearless and unconventional perspective to her writing. While The Hundred Man Plan is a work of fiction, it reflects O’Hara’s vivacious spirit and her passion for living life fully and without apology.
Connect with the Author Online at
Website:
Facebook:
Instagram:
The Hundred Man Plan is available for purchase from major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Book Information:
The Hundred Man Plan
Author: Misty O’Hara
Publisher: Olympia Publishers
Publication Date: November 13, 2025
ISBN: 9781835431467
Genre: Romantic Comedy
PR by BookBuzz
BookBuzzhelps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!
A Bold, Funny, and Subversive Romantic Comedy Turns the Tables on Love and Liberation
What happens when a seemingly perfect marriage collapses under betrayal and blame? In The Hundred Man Plan, Misty O’Hara delivers a sharp, laugh out loud, and unapologetically modern romantic comedy that flips the script on love, desire, and self-definition. Branded as “a funny, brave and subversive novel” and a feminist riposte to centuries of men having all the fun, this book invites readers on a journey of reinvention that is as empowering as it is entertaining.
After ten years of marriage, the character’s world is shattered when an anonymous woman exposes her husband’s affair. The heartbreak deepens when he shifts the blame onto her, labeling her with cruel stereotypes. Refusing to let his words define her, she teams up with her fearless, already liberated best friend to hatch a daring plan: a personal challenge designed to reclaim confidence, agency, and joy on her own terms. What begins as a rebellious response soon becomes a transformative exploration of modern relationships, independence, and self-worth.
Each new experience pushes the heroine further from her past constraints and closer to a reimagined future. With wit, honesty, and a refreshingly candid voice, The Hundred Man Plan examines love, intimacy, and fulfillment in today’s world, offering readers a story that is bold, relatable, and irresistibly fun.
About the Author
Misty O’Hara is a vibrant novelist based in Salt Lake City, Utah. With a husband of thirty-one years and a boyfriend of seven years, she brings a fearless and unconventional perspective to her writing. While The Hundred Man Plan is a work of fiction, it reflects O’Hara’s vivacious spirit and her passion for living life fully and without apology.
Connect with the Author Online at
Website:
Facebook:
Instagram:
The Hundred Man Plan is available for purchase from major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Book Information:
The Hundred Man Plan
Author: Misty O’Hara
Publisher: Olympia Publishers
Publication Date: November 13, 2025
ISBN: 9781835431467
Genre: Romantic Comedy
PR by BookBuzz
BookBuzzhelps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment