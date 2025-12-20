Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave, Orange Alert Issued Check

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The cold is getting seriously intense. Especially in Telangana, it's colder than ever. Some places are still foggy even at 8 AM. They're saying the cold will get even worse over the next 2 days

A cold wave has gripped Telangana for days. Temps drop fast from night to morning. The chill starts after 6 PM and lasts past 10 AM. State temps are 4-6 degrees below normal.

Northern Telangana is hit hardest by the cold. Adilabad and Asifabad saw single-digit temps. Sangareddy recorded a low of 6.1 degrees. 19 districts reported temps below 10 degrees.

Besides the severe cold, fog is causing problems. Dense morning fog forces drivers to slow down. Farmers and laborers are shivering. Normal life has halted in some agency areas.

The weather dept warns of more intense cold for two days. An orange alert is active for 22 districts on Sunday and 12 on Monday. School timings have been changed in some areas.

Doctors warn of health risks from the cold. Kids and the elderly should stay inside. If going out, wear woolens. Drink warm water and eat hot, immunity-boosting foods.