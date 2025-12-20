Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Starrer Collects This
Dhurandhar box office collection day 16: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller has become 7th Bollywood film to earn ₹500 crore at the domestic box office. Now, this movie is just one step away from Gadar 2's earnings. It might cross Animal's collection
Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar saw another jump in its collections on its third Saturday, further strengthening its already impressive box office performance.
Dhurandhar is on track for a huge jump in its domestic collection on day 16, heading towards nearly double Friday's earnings. Its collection in India has already crossed ₹500 crore.
Dhurandhar earned ₹483 crore net at the box office in its first 15 days. After a record-breaking second week, it started its third week strong, earning ₹22.50 crore net on Friday.
On Saturday, the film had an even better start, with 32.26% occupancy in morning shows. This trend continued, bringing Dhurandhar's domestic net to ₹29 Cr, taking its total to ₹512 Cr.
Dhurandhar is now behind all-time blockbusters like Gadar 2 (₹525 cr), Pathaan (₹543 cr), and Animal (₹553 cr). Given its pace, this Aditya Dhar film will surpass them by Sunday night.
Dhurandhar will now aim to cross the top 3 Bollywood earners: Stree 2 (₹598 cr), Chhaava (₹601 cr), and Jawan (₹640 cr). Pundits expect it to cross ₹700 cr, a first for a Hindi film.
A spy thriller by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as an Indian operative who infiltrates a Karachi terror network. The film also stars Akshay Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.
