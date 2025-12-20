TVK To Hold Public Meet In Palaniswami's Home Turf, Targeting AIADMK Vote Base

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 21 (IANS) In a strategic political manoeuvre ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has decided to intensify its on-ground push into core AIADMK strongholds, signalling a clear attempt to reshape the Opposition space in Tamil Nadu.

The decision emerged from a high-level consultation chaired by party founder-president Vijay at his Pattinapakkam residence in Chennai on Saturday.

Senior functionaries, including N. Anand, K.A. Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna and K.G. Arunraj, participated in the three-hour discussion, which focused on consolidating the party's organisational presence and directly appealing to the traditional voter base of the AIADMK.

According to party insiders, TVK believes the weakening of the AIADMK after its electoral setbacks has created a“political vacuum” in several districts where the Dravidian party once enjoyed unquestioned support.

TVK aims to tap into this space by invoking and aligning itself with the legacy and public goodwill of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa -- stalwarts who continue to influence popular sentiment among lakhs of AIADMK cadres and sympathisers.

As part of this approach, TVK has decided to organise a major public rally in Salem in January 2026. The venue is symbolically significant as Salem remains the stronghold of AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The decision underscores the party's intent to directly challenge the AIADMK in its backyard and assess grassroots support for Vijay's political debut.

A senior party leader said the discussions also touched upon the immediate political calendar, noting that Vijay will travel abroad later this month to promote his final film, 'Jana Nayagan', ahead of its Pongal release.

“With his overseas tour scheduled, we reviewed the next steps for strengthening organisational structures and ground-level mobilisation. While the DMK is our principal rival, we believe AIADMK voters view Vijay with renewed hope,” the leader said.

The meeting also resolved to form key committees, including a panel for electoral alliance negotiations and another to draft the party's election manifesto.

Leaders also reviewed the draft electoral rolls released during the Special Intensive Revision and directed cadres to cross-verify entries, help omitted voters secure inclusion and ensure maximum enrolment before the polls.

Meanwhile, TVK relieved Namakkal (east) district secretary J.J. Senthilnathan from his post temporarily after a controversial video surfaced on social media. N. Anand said Vijay ordered a swift inquiry and assured stern action based on its findings.