U.S. Intelligence Says Putin's War Aims In Ukraine Remain Unchanged Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reuters reported this, citing six sources familiar with U.S. intelligence activities, Ukrinform says.

“U.S. intelligence reports continue to warn that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to capture all of Ukraine and reclaim parts of Europe that belonged to the former Soviet empire,” the sources said.

According to one of the sources, the most recent intelligence report dates to late September.

Reuters notes that these assessments sharply contrast with the picture presented by U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukraine peace negotiators, who have said that Putin wants to end the war.

The intelligence findings also contradict Putin's denials that he poses a threat to Europe.

The U.S. findings have been consistent since Putin launched his full-scale invasion in 2022. According to the sources, they largely align with the views of European leaders and intelligence agencies that Putin seeks to take control of all of Ukraine and territories of former Soviet bloc states, including those that are now NATO members.

"The intelligence has always been that Putin wants more. The Europeans are convinced of it. The Poles are absolutely convinced of it. The Baltics think they're first,” Mike Quigley, a Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, said in a Reuters interview.

At the same time, a White House official, without addressing intelligence data directly, said in response to a request for comment that“the president's team has made tremendous progress with respect to ending the war.”

As reported earlier, a meeting between U.S. and Russian officials is expected this weekend in Miami as part of the Trump administration's efforts to bring an end to hostilities in Ukraine.