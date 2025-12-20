Why Bitcoin Outperforms Gold As The Ultimate Long-Term Store Of Value, Says Analyst

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin's Long-Term Outperformance Over Gold, Says Expert

Bitcoin is poised to outperform gold over the long term, according to market analyst and Bitcoin advocate Matthew Kratter. He advises holders of Bitcoin not to convert their holdings into gold amidst its recent surge past $4,000 per ounce, emphasizing Bitcoin's superior qualities as a store of value driven by scarcity, portability, verifiability, and divisibility.



Bitcoin is considered a better store of value due to its fundamental characteristics compared to gold.

Gold supply growth is gradual but can be accelerated by discoveries, impacting its inflation rate.

Gold presents logistical challenges in transportation and settlement, limiting its utility in digital finance. Tokenized gold introduces counterparty risks, making it less ideal than digital assets like Bitcoin.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Bullish on Bitcoin's long-term potential

Price impact: Positive, as demand for Bitcoin is expected to increase relative to gold

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold Bitcoin to capitalize on its potential appreciation over gold

Market context: As digital assets gain prominence, traditional stores of value face challenges adapting to a digital economy

Gold's Limitations in a Digital World

Kratter underscores that gold's physical properties and logistical complexities hinder its effectiveness as a medium for online transactions. Moving gold through secure environments such as airports proves costly and impractical on a large scale, which impairs its use in settling trade imbalances efficiently.

Additionally, the supply of gold is steadily increasing, with annual growth rates of 1-2% over centuries. This slow but consistent increase can be aggravated by new discoveries, both underground and in space, which historically destabilized economies such as Spain's during the 16th century due to inflation caused by sudden gold influxes.

The divergence between gold and Bitcoin price movements in 2025 highlights BTC 's growth potential. Source: TradingView

Kratter further points out that physical gold cannot be sent over the internet, limiting its role in digital transactions. While tokenized gold products offer a way to bridge this gap, they come with inherent risks such as issuer default, refusal to redeem, or potential government confiscation. These issues undermine the reliability of gold-backed digital assets compared to native cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which operate on decentralized networks, eliminating counterparty risks altogether.

