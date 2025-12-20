Egypt Reaffirms Rejection Of Any Attempts To Undermine Sudan's Sovereignty, Internal Cohesion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egypt has reaffirmed its full support for Sudan during its continued ordeal, stressing its enduring commitment to protecting Sudan's unity and territorial integrity.

Egypt further affirmed that it backs Sudan's national institutions and pushes back against any attempts that would undermine Sudan's sovereignty and its internal cohesion.

This came during a meeting held by Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty with Sudan's Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Lamia Abdelghafar, on the margins of the Second Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Cairo.

Egypt stands with the people of Sudan and aspires to their safe passage through this critical phase, Abdelatty said. He noted the recent meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

Abdelatty stressed that the meeting between the two Presidents clearly confirmed that Sudan's unity and stability are a red line that can't be transgressed, as long as Sudan's security is part and parcel of Egypt's national security.

Abdelatty further discussed the unwavering efforts Egypt is undertaking as part of the International Quad aiming to support the settlement pathway, de-escalation, and having an environment conducive to reaching a political solution that safeguards Sudan's unity, as well as its national institutions, and responds to the aspirations of the people of Sudan.

Abdelatty's meeting with Sudan's Minister of Cabinet Affairs addressed the ongoing Egyptian efforts and projects in Sudan as part of reconstruction and recovery, in addition to reinforcing cooperation in mitigating the suffering of the Sudanese people and backing their resilience.