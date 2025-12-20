House Speaker: Keeping Pace With AI Receives Royal Attention

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 20 (Petra) – Speaker of the Lower House Mazen Qadi said that keeping pace with artificial intelligence is a national priority that has received the attention of His Majesty King Abdullah II.The King has directed the formation of a "National Council for Future Technologies," overseen by Crown Prince Al Hussein and chaired by the Prime Minister.Speaking at the conference "Legal Responsibility for the Use of AI Technologies in Healthcare: Challenges and Regulatory Prospects," organised by Amman Arab University, Qadi called for legislation that ensures AI serves the public interest, protects people's rights and provides a safe regulatory framework.Omar Jazi, Chairman of the University's Board of Trustees, highlighted the gap between rapid technological advances and existing legislation, calling for a legal framework to address emerging challenges in healthcare and patient protection.Mohammed Widian, the University President, urged partnerships between legislative bodies and the medical sector to guide AI's safe adoption.Issa Khashashneh, head of the Jordanian Medical Association, noted that AI has become integral to modern medical practice, requiring clear legal frameworks to protect both patients and healthcare providers.Mohammed Dhanibat, Dean of the Faculty of Law, said the conference aims to provide a comprehensive legal, technical and medical perspective on AI in healthcare.Sultan Ateen, head of the preparatory committee, highlighted the large-scale participation, with 121 researchers submitting 68 peer-reviewed papers, reflecting the conference's role as a platform for generating knowledge and legislative guidance.Ateen added, "Every era has its major questions; today's is how we can best utilise technology while preserving human dignity this is where the responsibility of the law begins."