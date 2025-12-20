Residents Rescued By Armored Transport After Refusing Evacuation In Sumy Region
“Evacuation of civilians from border communities in Sumy region continues. Today, armored vehicles were used to evacuate part of Krasnopillia community who had earlier declined evacuation.”
The evacuees are currently at a transit center, receiving necessary assistance. Evacuation is being carried out for all residents who have submitted requests.
These operations are conducted in coordination with volunteers and relevant services.
The military reminds that in areas near the border, residents often have no other choice, the only safe course of action is evacuation to preserve life.Read also: Russian army shells three settlements in Kharkiv region in one day, causing damage
As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled Sumy region nearly 50 times, causing multiple damages to civilian infrastructure.
Photo: Dmytro Smolienko
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment