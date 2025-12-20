Residents Rescued By Armored Transport After Refusing Evacuation In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) reported this on Telegram,

“Evacuation of civilians from border communities in Sumy region continues. Today, armored vehicles were used to evacuate part of Krasnopillia community who had earlier declined evacuation.”

The evacuees are currently at a transit center, receiving necessary assistance. Evacuation is being carried out for all residents who have submitted requests.

These operations are conducted in coordination with volunteers and relevant services.

The military reminds that in areas near the border, residents often have no other choice, the only safe course of action is evacuation to preserve life.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled Sumy region nearly 50 times, causing multiple damages to civilian infrastructure.

Photo: Dmytro Smolienko