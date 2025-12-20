Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Residents Rescued By Armored Transport After Refusing Evacuation In Sumy Region

Residents Rescued By Armored Transport After Refusing Evacuation In Sumy Region


2025-12-20 07:06:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) reported this on Telegram,

“Evacuation of civilians from border communities in Sumy region continues. Today, armored vehicles were used to evacuate part of Krasnopillia community who had earlier declined evacuation.”

The evacuees are currently at a transit center, receiving necessary assistance. Evacuation is being carried out for all residents who have submitted requests.

These operations are conducted in coordination with volunteers and relevant services.

The military reminds that in areas near the border, residents often have no other choice, the only safe course of action is evacuation to preserve life.

Read also: Russian army shells three settlements in Kharkiv region in one day, causing damage

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled Sumy region nearly 50 times, causing multiple damages to civilian infrastructure.

Photo: Dmytro Smolienko

MENAFN20122025000193011044ID1110506908



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search