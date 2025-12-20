Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invaders Transport Looted Ukrainian Grain To Rostov-On-Don

2025-12-20 07:06:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, according to Ukrinform.

“New convoys with stolen grain from the Zaporizhzhia region (occupied) are heading to Rostov-on-Don via Mariupol,” Andriushchenko wrote.

He noted that, according to the drivers transporting the stolen grain, the cargo's destination is the port.

“This means that it will be loaded onto ships and exported again by the pirate fleet,” Andriushchenko concluded.

As reported, in January-August of this year, Russian occupiers transported more than 36,000 tons of stolen Ukrainian grain through the seaport of Mariupol.

UkrinForm

