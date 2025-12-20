Invaders Transport Looted Ukrainian Grain To Rostov-On-Don
“New convoys with stolen grain from the Zaporizhzhia region (occupied) are heading to Rostov-on-Don via Mariupol,” Andriushchenko wrote.
He noted that, according to the drivers transporting the stolen grain, the cargo's destination is the port.
“This means that it will be loaded onto ships and exported again by the pirate fleet,” Andriushchenko concluded.Read also: EU imposes sanctions on 41 more tankers of Russia's shadow fleet
As reported, in January-August of this year, Russian occupiers transported more than 36,000 tons of stolen Ukrainian grain through the seaport of Mariupol.
