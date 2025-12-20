Geefi's (GEE) Successfuly Starts Phase 3 With Reports Of $180K Raised In 24H

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the swift sell-out of its previous stage, GeeFi Tech LLC announced today that Phase 3 of its token presale has already secured $180,000 in funding. This rapid influx of capital shortly after the phase transition highlights sustained investor interest and strong market confidence in the project's utility-focused vision.









With this latest achievement, the total funds raised have now surpassed $1.6 million, with more than 26 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE) distributed to a growing network of early supporters.





A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi distinguishes itself in the decentralized finance landscape by prioritizing immediate, tangible utility. The ecosystem is anchored by the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is currently live and available for download on Android devices. To ensure universal accessibility for all mobile users, an iOS version of the wallet is in active development. This wallet serves as the secure foundation for a comprehensive suite of financial tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for seamless asset trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for real-world spending.

accelerating Momentum and Investor Confidence

Securing $180,000 in the initial stages of Phase 3 demonstrates that momentum is accelerating rather than slowing down. This continued financial backing validates the project's strategic roadmap and underscores the demand for user-friendly crypto solutions that bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional finance. As the presale advances, this steady accumulation of funds ensures the project has the resources necessary to execute its development goals and deliver a robust platform for its users.





Strengthening Value for the Community

The GeeFi platform is designed to ensure that its community shares directly in the project's growth and success. Token holders can participate in a high-yield staking program with an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55%, providing a reliable passive income stream while contributing to network security. Furthermore, a popular referral program offers a 5% bonus for every new investor introduced to the ecosystem. These initiatives create a powerful incentive structure that rewards long-term holding and fosters a loyal, engaged user base.

Conclusion: A robust Trajectory for Future Growth

The rapid collection of $180,000 in Phase 3 sets a positive tone for the remainder of the presale. With total fundraising exceeding $1.6 million and a clear product delivery timeline, GeeFi is solidifying its position as a high-potential project in the competitive DeFi sector. The combination of strong financial backing, active development, and a growing community places GeeFi on a firm path to deliver substantial value to its supporters as it moves toward its full public launch.

