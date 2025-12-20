403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio Stresses Importance Of Aid Flow, Reconstruction In Gaza
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, December 20 (Petra) – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the importance of completing the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement before moving to the second phase, to ensure the steady flow of aid and the initiation of reconstruction efforts.
Speaking on Saturday, Rubio said that Washington is committed to accelerating the formation of a stabilisation force and a technocratic government in Gaza, adding that the transition from the first phase to full reconstruction and long-term stability could take several years.
Amman, December 20 (Petra) – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the importance of completing the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement before moving to the second phase, to ensure the steady flow of aid and the initiation of reconstruction efforts.
Speaking on Saturday, Rubio said that Washington is committed to accelerating the formation of a stabilisation force and a technocratic government in Gaza, adding that the transition from the first phase to full reconstruction and long-term stability could take several years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment