Rubio Stresses Importance Of Aid Flow, Reconstruction In Gaza


2025-12-20 03:08:14
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, December 20 (Petra) – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the importance of completing the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement before moving to the second phase, to ensure the steady flow of aid and the initiation of reconstruction efforts.
Speaking on Saturday, Rubio said that Washington is committed to accelerating the formation of a stabilisation force and a technocratic government in Gaza, adding that the transition from the first phase to full reconstruction and long-term stability could take several years.

Jordan News Agency

