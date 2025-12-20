403
DGCA Chief Congratulates The Amir On 2Nd Anni. Of Assuming Power
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The President of Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Sabah congratulated on Saturday His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the second anniversary of his taking the helm of power.
In a statement to KUNA, Sheikh Humoud said, on his behalf and on behalf of all members of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, he extends his warmest congratulations and best wishes to His Highness the Amir on the occasion.
Sheikh Humoud also expressed wishes and prayers to grant His Highness continued health and well-being, and to protect Kuwait and its people under his wise leadership, and that the nation may continue its blessed journey towards further progress, stability, and prosperity. (end)
