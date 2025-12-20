Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazma Beat Al-Nasr In Zain Football Premier League


2025-12-20 03:02:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Kazma on Saturday beat Al-Nasr 0-1 in the ninth round of Zain Football Premier League.
At "al-sadaqa and al-salam stadium," Kazma struggled hard to win over their guests. Samson scored for Kazma in the 43rd minute. In the second half, Kazma tried hard to penetrate Al-Nasr defense to no avail, also facing a solid goalkeeper.
Kazma climbed to the fourth rank with 14 points, while Al-Nasr remained with three points, at the bottom of the ranking.
The round had witnessed victories by Al-Arabi, Al-Shabab, Al-Fahaheel and Kazma against Qadsiya, Al-Jahraa, Al-Tadamon and Al-Nasr, respectively, while Kuwait and Salmiya equalized. (end)
