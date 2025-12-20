403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kazma Beat Al-Nasr In Zain Football Premier League
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Kazma on Saturday beat Al-Nasr 0-1 in the ninth round of Zain Football Premier League.
At "al-sadaqa and al-salam stadium," Kazma struggled hard to win over their guests. Samson scored for Kazma in the 43rd minute. In the second half, Kazma tried hard to penetrate Al-Nasr defense to no avail, also facing a solid goalkeeper.
Kazma climbed to the fourth rank with 14 points, while Al-Nasr remained with three points, at the bottom of the ranking.
The round had witnessed victories by Al-Arabi, Al-Shabab, Al-Fahaheel and Kazma against Qadsiya, Al-Jahraa, Al-Tadamon and Al-Nasr, respectively, while Kuwait and Salmiya equalized. (end)
sad
At "al-sadaqa and al-salam stadium," Kazma struggled hard to win over their guests. Samson scored for Kazma in the 43rd minute. In the second half, Kazma tried hard to penetrate Al-Nasr defense to no avail, also facing a solid goalkeeper.
Kazma climbed to the fourth rank with 14 points, while Al-Nasr remained with three points, at the bottom of the ranking.
The round had witnessed victories by Al-Arabi, Al-Shabab, Al-Fahaheel and Kazma against Qadsiya, Al-Jahraa, Al-Tadamon and Al-Nasr, respectively, while Kuwait and Salmiya equalized. (end)
sad
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment