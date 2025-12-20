Abu Dhabi Launches New Service To Measure Added Sugar In Beverages

In a first in the UAE, Abu Dhabi has launched an advanced testing service to measure added sugar in sweetened beverages.

The service uses advanced scientific techniques to measure the quantity of added sugar and supports the tiered excise tax policy on sweetened beverages, which was recently levied across the country.

The Cabinet Decision No. (197) of 2025 implements the 'tiered volumetric model' on sweetened beverages.

Products covered under the new model include sweetened beverages, including soft drinks and drinks containing added sugar or sweeteners.

Here are examples of exempted products under the tiered volumetric model:



Energy drinks (remain subject to a 100 per cent excise tax based on the Excise price)

Beverages containing 75 per cent or more of milk or milk substitutes

Baby formula and infant foods

Beverages for specific dietary or medical needs Beverages prepared for non-commercial consumption or served in open containers in restaurants for direct consumption

Meanwhile, beverages made entirely of 100 per cent natural juices (such as orange, apple, or pineapple juice) are not classified as sweetened beverages, even if their natural sugar content exceeds 5g/100 ml, provided that no sugar or sweeteners are added.