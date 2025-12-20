Qatar's Embassies, Consular Missions Continue National Day Celebrations

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's diplomatic, consular, and representative missions abroad continued to celebrate the state's National Day, which falls on Dec 18 each year, in commemoration of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani.

The heads of the State of Qatar's diplomatic, consular, and representative missions abroad, conveyed their highest congratulations and best wishes to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, and to all the people of Qatar on this cherished occasion.

This year's slogan for the National Day which is being celebrated this year under the slogan“With You It Rises, From You It Awaits.”

In statements marking the occasion, the heads of missions said that Qatar's National Day embodies the meanings of pride in the homeland, loyalty to forefathers and to their enduring sacrifices, and pride in wise leadership. They also pointed out that the State of Qatar adopts a foreign policy aimed at promoting international peace and security by encouraging the peaceful resolution of disputes.