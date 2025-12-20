Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar's Embassies, Consular Missions Continue National Day Celebrations

Qatar's Embassies, Consular Missions Continue National Day Celebrations


2025-12-20 02:12:28
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's diplomatic, consular, and representative missions abroad continued to celebrate the state's National Day, which falls on Dec 18 each year, in commemoration of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani.

The heads of the State of Qatar's diplomatic, consular, and representative missions abroad, conveyed their highest congratulations and best wishes to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, and to all the people of Qatar on this cherished occasion.

This year's slogan for the National Day which is being celebrated this year under the slogan“With You It Rises, From You It Awaits.”

In statements marking the occasion, the heads of missions said that Qatar's National Day embodies the meanings of pride in the homeland, loyalty to forefathers and to their enduring sacrifices, and pride in wise leadership. They also pointed out that the State of Qatar adopts a foreign policy aimed at promoting international peace and security by encouraging the peaceful resolution of disputes.

MENAFN20122025000067011011ID1110506547



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search