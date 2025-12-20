Taiwan President Vows Full Inquiry Into Deadly Metro Attack

MENAFN - Jordan Times) TAIPEI - Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te pledged a full, public inquiry as he visited victims in hospital on Saturday after a deadly metro stabbing attack.

A 27-year-old suspect set off smoke bombs in Taipei's main metro station during rush hour on Friday evening before launching into a stabbing rampage, according to authorities.

He killed three people in an attack that spanned the main station, an underground shopping district and another metro stop, while at least 11 others were wounded, according to a revised count from the police on Saturday.

The suspect, who had been wanted for evading military service, died in an apparent suicide after the attack, Taipei's mayor said at a briefing on Friday night.

Officials called it a "deliberate act" but said the motive was not immediately clear.

Lai offered sympathy and pledged transparency during hospital visits on Saturday.

"I want to express condolences to those who tragically lost their lives in last night's horrific, violent attack, and to extend my sympathy to their families," Lai said.

He said he had ordered a "full and thorough investigation" and would "give the public a full account of the truth".

He told a police briefing later on Saturday that authorities should be "more cautious and proactive", while also strengthening rapid response forces.

"Once a call or message is received, the rapid response force must arrive as quickly as possible and must be capable of stopping such attacks," he said.

Lai said the force must be "trained and equipped for counter-terrorism operations" to protect citizens.

Police chief Chang Jung-hsin said it appeared that the suspect had acted alone.

"He acted according to a plan, to randomly kill people. Regarding the motive, I think it still needs to continue to be understood and investigated."

Violent crime is rare in Taiwan. The last similar incident was in 2014, when a man killed four people in a stabbing spree in the metro.