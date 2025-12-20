Dubai Opens Dedicated Road Linking Al Awir Camps

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has opened an eight-kilometre alternative road that gives direct access to tourist camps in the Al Awir area, easing movement for visitors and service providers and diverting heavy seasonal traffic away from internal desert tracks.

The new corridor connects Al Awir Road with clusters of licensed camps, reducing travel time and improving safety during peak desert activity periods. Officials said the alignment was designed to accommodate buses, four-wheel drives and logistics vehicles while maintaining clear separation from soft sand routes that can become congested or hazardous.

Roads and Transport Authority described the project as part of a wider programme to support tourism and improve last-mile access to destinations on the city's outskirts. The authority said the road was delivered after coordination with planning, security and environment bodies to ensure compliance with land-use controls and desert conservation requirements.

The Al Awir camps host a steady flow of visitors during the cooler months, with operators offering desert safaris, cultural programmes and overnight stays. Traffic volumes typically rise sharply on weekends and holidays, when convoys of vehicles converge on limited access points. The new road introduces a single, clearly marked approach that is expected to cut bottlenecks and reduce the risk of vehicles straying into unapproved areas.

Engineers involved in the project said the carriageway was built with reinforced shoulders, reflective signage and delineators to aid night driving. Speed management measures and turning pockets were included to support safe entry and exit to camp access spurs. Drainage features were added to manage run-off during occasional rain events, addressing a recurring challenge on unpaved desert links.

Tourism operators welcomed the opening, saying predictable access would improve scheduling and guest experience. Camp managers said travel times from the city would become more consistent, helping them plan arrivals and departures, particularly for large group bookings. Logistics suppliers also expect smoother deliveries of food, water and equipment, reducing reliance on ad-hoc tracks that can be damaged by repeated use.

The project aligns with Dubai's push to balance tourism growth with environmental stewardship. By consolidating access on a defined corridor, authorities aim to limit vehicle dispersion across sensitive desert terrain. Environmental planners say concentrating traffic reduces disturbance to wildlife and vegetation and simplifies monitoring and maintenance.

Urban planners note that the road complements broader investments in peripheral infrastructure, linking leisure assets to the main road network without encouraging unchecked sprawl. The authority has increasingly focused on targeted links that serve specific destinations, rather than opening wide expanses to traffic.

RTA officials said the scheme was delivered within approved budgets and timelines, crediting modular construction techniques and close coordination with contractors. While the authority did not disclose cost figures, it said value engineering was applied to optimise materials and minimise earthworks, given the desert setting.

The opening comes amid sustained investment in Dubai's transport system, including arterial upgrades, junction improvements and public transport expansion. While the Al Awir road is tailored to tourism, officials framed it as part of a unified approach to accessibility, safety and network resilience.

Local residents and frequent desert users said clearer access would also reduce confusion for first-time visitors who rely on navigation apps that can misdirect drivers onto unsuitable tracks. With a designated route now in place, authorities expect fewer call-outs linked to stuck vehicles or wrong turns.

Eight-kilometre link streamlines access to Al Awir was how officials summarised the impact internally, highlighting time savings and safety gains as the principal outcomes.

