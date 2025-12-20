Sharjah Prepares Stage For Arab Women's Sporting Showcase

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Sharjah is finalising preparations to host the eighth Arab Women's Sports Tournament, a multi-sport event scheduled to run from February 2 to 12, bringing together elite female athletes from across the Arab world in what organisers describe as a milestone for women's competitive sport in the region.

Organised by the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation, the tournament is expected to draw teams from more than a dozen countries to compete across disciplines including basketball, volleyball, table tennis, fencing, athletics and archery. Officials say venues across the emirate have undergone technical upgrades and test events to meet international competition standards, while logistics plans covering accommodation, transport and medical services are being finalised.

The competition, formally known as the Arab Women's Sports Tournament, has become a fixture on the regional calendar since its launch in 2012. It aims to expand opportunities for female athletes, raise performance benchmarks and create a platform where emerging talents can measure themselves against established competitors. Organisers say the February edition will place added emphasis on athlete welfare, officiating quality and broadcast production to extend the tournament's reach.

Officials involved in planning say participation levels this year reflect growing institutional support for women's sport across the Middle East and North Africa. National federations have confirmed full-strength squads in several team sports, while individual events are expected to feature athletes who have competed in continental and global championships. The organisers note that the depth of competition has increased steadily over successive editions, with closer scorelines and higher technical standards.

Sharjah hosts expanding Arab women sports event has become a recurring narrative for the emirate, which has invested heavily in grassroots and elite programmes over the past decade. Sports administrators say the tournament aligns with wider strategies to integrate physical education, competitive sport and leadership development for women and girls. Training clinics, refereeing workshops and youth engagement activities are planned alongside the competition calendar to maximise long-term impact.

The Sharjah Women Sports Foundation has stated that preparations also include collaboration with international federations to ensure rules compliance and consistency in judging. Advanced timing systems, video review where applicable, and certified officials will be deployed to maintain competitive integrity. Medical teams with experience in elite sport will be on site throughout the tournament, supported by emergency response units coordinated with local authorities.

Economic and social spillover effects are also part of the planning calculus. Hospitality operators anticipate increased occupancy during the tournament period, while local vendors and service providers are expected to benefit from ancillary demand. Cultural programmes linked to the event will showcase heritage sites and community initiatives, reinforcing Sharjah's positioning as a host for sports and cultural exchange.

Athletes and coaches familiar with previous editions say the tournament offers a rare environment where women's sport takes centre stage across multiple disciplines simultaneously. For younger competitors, exposure to international-level organisation and media attention is viewed as a stepping stone toward professional pathways. For established athletes, the event provides competitive continuity between continental championships.

