Afghanistan: New UN Mechanism To Investigate Crimes

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The UN Human Rights Council has decided to set up an independent body to investigate and preserve evidence of the most serious international crimes committed in Afghanistan, including crimes against women. This content was published on December 20, 2025 - 10:00 8 minutes

Julia is a widely travelled British radio and print journalist, specialized in African affairs and transitional justice.

More from this aut

In September, more than four years after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council moved to establish a specialised“mechanism” to investigate the most serious international crimes committed by the current regime and other actors in Afghanistan's conflicts.

It has the mandate to“collect, consolidate, preserve and analyse evidence of international crimes and the most serious violations of international law committed in Afghanistan, and prepare files to facilitate and expedite fair and independent criminal proceedings”. It will rely on courts like the International Criminal Court to carry out these prosecutions, or countries exercising universal jurisdiction.

In its press release published at the time, the Human Rights Council particularly deplored the Taliban's“system of discrimination, segregation and exclusion targeting women and girls”.

This has been welcomed by Afghan women activists and international lawyers and comes as there is a global push by NGOs and international lawyers to inscribe gender apartheid in international law. The debate is part of ongoing discussions in New York on a new UN Crimes Against Humanity ConventionExternal link.

More More Human rights Explainer: What is gender apartheid?

This content was published on Dec 20, 2025 What is gender apartheid? When will become a crime and why is it taking so long?

Read more: Explainer: What is gender apart