Four Out Of Five Swiss Wear Glasses Or Contact Lenses
The proportion of people wearing glasses and contact lenses has fallen by 1.9 percentage points to 81% since 2021, according to a study by Optikschweiz: 53% wear glasses exclusively, 22% use both glasses and contact lenses and 3% only contact lenses. Due to natural presbyopia, almost everyone needs visual aids as they get older, it said.
The daily use of digital devices such as smartphones also contributes to the need for correction, even among younger people, Optikschweiz said. In children and adolescents, visual impairments are also detected earlier and more frequently than in the past.
The study surveyed 1,049 people aged 16-74 in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland.
