Four Out Of Five Swiss Wear Glasses Or Contact Lenses


2025-12-20 02:07:28
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The proportion of people with visual aids in Switzerland has fallen slightly over the past four years, but remains at a high level. According to Optikschweiz, this is due to demographic trends and screen time. This content was published on December 20, 2025 - 11:05 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The proportion of people wearing glasses and contact lenses has fallen by 1.9 percentage points to 81% since 2021, according to a study by Optikschweiz: 53% wear glasses exclusively, 22% use both glasses and contact lenses and 3% only contact lenses. Due to natural presbyopia, almost everyone needs visual aids as they get older, it said.

The daily use of digital devices such as smartphones also contributes to the need for correction, even among younger people, Optikschweiz said. In children and adolescents, visual impairments are also detected earlier and more frequently than in the past.

The study surveyed 1,049 people aged 16-74 in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland.

Swissinfo

