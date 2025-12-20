Swiss National Film Archive Pays Tribute To Robert Redford

The Cinémathèque suisse in Lausanne explains that it did not have time to put together a programme worthy of Redford's exceptional artistic and human career. While it waits to return with a“broader and more thoughtful” tribute, over the next few weeks it will be screening a series of his iconic films.

The first great modern actor to step behind the camera, Robert Redford was committed to the causes that were close to his heart: defending the environment and supporting independent cinema. He appeared in more than 50 films, directed nine films, and never ceased to explore – through his roles and his direction – the great archetypes of American culture.

On Saturday Cinémathèque suisse will be showing Ordinary People (1980), his first film, for which he won four Oscars. This will be followed on December 27 by Jeremiah Johnson (1972), by Sydney Pollack, one of his favourite roles on the big screen.

The cycle continues in January and February with five other films by Hollywood's Golden Boy, whose career spans more than six decades. In The Sting (1974), he reunited with Paul Newman. All The President's Men (1976) revealed his talent for playing committed characters, while The Great Gatsby (1974) illustrated the elegance and subtlety of his acting.

In 1998, he directed and starred in The Horse Whisperer (1998), reflecting his love of horses, which featured in several of his films. Finally, on March 1, there is Out of Africa (1985), starring Meryl Streep, which was a huge success.

