City Of Geneva Wants To 'Shine' In The New Year

The theme of this New Year's Eve is“Ensemble on brille!” (Together we shine!).

Two large bars and around 15 food stalls will be open from 8pm. The artistic programme kicks off at 9pm and lasts until 2am on January 1. The three DJ stages will offer distinct genres:“Italo-disco”, with the Berlin collective Toy Tonics,“Latin rave”, an all-female stage, and“glitzy”, with a participatory karaoke.

At midnight, the harbour will be lit up by fireworks courtesy of a major hotel on the square. Then it's on to the Eighties-style dancefloor to ring in the New Year.

To mark the occasion, the Quai Gustave-Ador will be completely closed to traffic. The Mont-Blanc Bridge, Quai du Mont-Blanc and Quai Wilson will be closed between 10pm and 1am.

