Israeli Shelling Of Gaza Renewed Despite Ceasefire Agreement


2025-12-20 02:01:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation army renewed its artillery shelling and gunfire targeting the northern and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, despite the ceasefire agreement being in effect since last October News Agency (WAFA) reported that areas east of Gaza City are witnessing the demolition of buildings, artillery shelling, and continuous gunfire by occupation helicopters east of Khan Younis in the southern part of the Strip are also being subjected to constant gunfire from occupation vehicles is worth noting that six Palestinians were martyred on Friday evening after Israeli occupation artillery shelled a training center of the Ministry of Education that was sheltering displaced families in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City.

