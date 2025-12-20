Doha To Host AWF Executive, Electoral Meetings On Sunday

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha will host the Executive Office Meeting of the Arab Weightlifting Federation (AWF) on Sunday, followed by its electoral meeting, on the margins of the Qatar Weightlifting Federation's (QWF) concomitant hosting of three international, Arab, and Asian championships until Dec. 27, 2025.

The three tournaments include the 10th Qatar International Cup 2025, the Arab Championships for youth, juniors, and seniors, and the West Asia Championships for the same age categories.

This combined sporting event reflects the advanced standing Qatar occupies on the global map of championship organization.

The Executive Office meeting will discuss a host of critical matters on the agenda, foremost among them the review of reports from coaching and organizational committees, monitoring the progress of developmental programs implemented during the past period, evaluating the Arab championships recently organized by AWF, and identifying key positives and challenges encountered in implementing coaching and administrative plans.

The meeting will also address the AWF's strategy for the upcoming period, particularly regarding the expansion of Arab participation in weightlifting championships, supporting national federations in coaching and organizational matters, promoting talent discovery and refinement programs, and exploring avenues of collaboration with the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

This is in addition to related sports bodies, contributing to raising the coaching level of Arab weightlifters and strengthening their capacity to compete in continental and international events.

Following the conclusion of the Executive Office meeting, the AWF, chaired by HE Mohamed bin Yousef Al Mannai, will hold its electoral meeting to elect a new Board of Directors to lead the Federation during the forthcoming phase, in accordance with the Statutes and approved regulations.

The meeting will be attended by representatives of member Arab federations in a democratic atmosphere reflecting the Federation's commitment to transparency and sound governance.

The electoral meeting is expected to witness positive competition among candidates, amid broad aspirations to continue the development and elevation of weightlifting, and to enhance its status on the Arab and global sports stage, particularly in light of the successes achieved by Arab weightlifters in recent continental and global championships.

The election of a new Board of Directors marks a significant milestone in the Federation's institutional journey, reflecting its continuous pursuit to develop the weightlifting system across the Arab region.

