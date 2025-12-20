World Should Boost Economic Ties With IEA, Not Pressure: Baradar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Saturday called on regional and global countries to adopt a softer approach and expand their economic relations with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) instead of imposing unjustified sanctions and exerting pressures.

Mullah Baradar made these remarks today at the opening ceremony of a commercial market in northern Balkh province.

He urged regional and international countries to, rather than applying unjustified sanctions and pressures, soften and expand their economic relations with the Islamic Emirate.

He added that a prosperous and strong Afghanistan in the region does not harm other countries but rather contributes to their welfare.

He further stated:“The Islamic Emirate believes in comprehensive economic and political sovereignty in regional and international participation, provided there is mutual respect for major values and fundamental principles.”

He also said that the IEA's engagement with the private sector in major and long-term projects-based on public-private partnerships or other contracts-sends a clear message that the investment climate in Afghanistan is favorable and that anyone can take advantage of this opportunity.

The commercial market in Mazar-i-Sharif will have eight floors and is being constructed with an investment of 743 million afghanis on a 600-square-meter plot owned by the Ministry of Hajj, Religious Affairs, and Endowments. The market will include 870 shops, four restaurants, one guesthouse, a mosque, and parking facilities.

The construction of this market will be completed within two years, and an annual rent of 43 million afghanis will be paid to the Emirate's treasury each year.

