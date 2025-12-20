Army Day Parade 2026: Curtain Raiser Organised At Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 20 (IANS) Under the proud banner of Sapta Shakti Command, the Curtain Raiser Ceremony for Army Day Parade 2026 was held at JECRC University, Jaipur, in a grand celebration of the valour, sacrifice and unwavering spirit of the Indian Army.

The event elegantly brought to the fore the Army's timeless ethos of selfless service, courage and commitment to the nation, while inspiring the youth and citizens to embrace the ideals of patriotism, duty and national unity.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, who lauded the unswerving professionalism, indomitable spirit and heroic legacy of the Indian Army, recognising its profound and enduring contribution to the edifice of nation building.

He also highlighted that this unique event will bring a special amalgamation of the military ethos, bravery and the rich cultural heritage of the state of Rajasthan.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command, in his address, emphasised the inseparable bond between the Armed Forces and the people of Rajasthan, reiterating the Army's steadfast commitment to the security, prosperity and welfare of the nation.

He exhorted the citizens to witness this spectacular first-of-its-kind Army Day Parade outside the confines of a military cantonment, a grand showcase of India's military might and operational excellence.

The distinguished gathering included senior administration officials, police dignitaries, veterans, serving personnel and their families of Rajasthan State, NCC cadets & students and faculty of JECRC University.

In a poignant moment of recognition, Veer Naris and Veteran Achievers were felicitated by the Chief Guest, honouring the sacrifices of soldiers and their families, as well as the illustrious post-retirement contributions of veterans across diverse fields.

The event unveiled the teaser for Army Day Parade 2026, a visual tribute to the rich legacy, proud traditions and exemplary operational achievements of the Indian Army, which was met with rapturous applause and overwhelming admiration from the audience.

The Army Day Parade 2026 Curtain Raiser reaffirmed the nation's gratitude, reverence and pride for its brave soldiers, while strengthening the Military-Civil connect in the region.

Citizens were called upon to honour and celebrate the valour of the men and women in uniform by witnessing this historic spectacle for the very first time in the Pink City of Jaipur.