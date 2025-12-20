Insurance Professional Grant Zerkle Tells Why Renters Insurance Protects More Than Just Belongings in HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why is renters insurance about more than simply covering furniture or electronics? In an article published by HelloNation, insurance professional Grant Zerkle explains how this often-overlooked coverage plays a vital role in protecting a renter's financial future. While many people dismiss renters insurance as unnecessary-especially if they don't own high-value possessions-Zerkle highlights the broader protections it provides when life is disrupted.

Most policies cover personal property against events like fire, theft, or certain types of water damage. However, Zerkle notes that coverage details vary widely. Some policies only pay the actual cash value of items, which accounts for depreciation, while others offer replacement cost coverage that reimburses what it takes to buy a new equivalent item. Understanding the difference between the two is essential to avoid surprises when filing a claim.

Renters insurance also provides liability coverage, which protects renters if someone is injured inside their home or if accidental damage occurs to another person's property. This aspect of coverage helps with legal fees, medical expenses, and settlements, preventing what could otherwise become significant out-of-pocket costs.

Another important feature, often overlooked, is loss-of-use coverage. If a covered event makes a rental uninhabitable, this benefit helps pay for temporary housing so tenants are not left scrambling for shelter. These provisions make renters insurance a safeguard not only for personal belongings but also for stability and continuity when unexpected events strike.

As Zerkle explains in Why renters insurance is more about your future than your furniture, the real value of this policy lies in its ability to protect financial well-being. By ensuring that both possessions and living arrangements are covered, renters gain peace of mind that they are prepared for disruptions beyond their control.

