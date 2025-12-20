Home Care Expert Mackenzie Butler of Greenwood Explains the Difference Between Home Care and Home Health for HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWOOD, Ind., Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do Franklin families need to know when they hear the terms“home care” and“home health” used interchangeably? A HelloNation article featuring Home Care Expert Mackenzie Butler of Greenwood provides a clear answer by breaking down the differences. Families often discover that misunderstanding these two forms of support can delay treatment, create unnecessary stress, or increase costs. Butler outlines how home care services and medical-based home health services can work together to make the right care plan for loved ones.

The article explains that home care services are non-medical. These include personal care tasks such as bathing, dressing, meal preparation, light housekeeping, and transportation. Families often rely on home care agencies to provide consistent help that allows older adults to stay at home while maintaining independence. For many family members, the added benefit is peace of mind, knowing their loved one has companionship and safety even when they cannot be present.

By contrast, home health requires a physician's order and involves licensed professionals. This type of care typically includes skilled nursing, wound care, medication management, physical therapy, and occupational therapy. Home health services are medical in nature and are usually delivered after hospitalization or surgery. They are designed to stabilize health or help someone recover from an illness or injury.

The HelloNation feature emphasizes that these levels of care serve different purposes. Families often confuse them because the names are so similar. A family caregiver might request a home health aide when what is really needed is personal care and household help, or the reverse. Recognizing that one form of support focuses on medical care while the other focuses on daily living tasks saves time and avoids confusion.

Mackenzie Butler points out that both home care services and home health services often work best when combined. For example, if a Franklin resident returns home after hip replacement surgery, skilled nursing and therapy visits may be ordered to monitor healing. Yet once the nurse or therapist leaves, the patient may still require assistance with tasks such as getting in and out of bed, preparing meals, and maintaining a safe environment. In this scenario, home care agencies step in with meal preparation, light housekeeping, and personal care to fill the gaps.

Families also need to understand the payment differences described in the HelloNation article. Because home health involves medical care, it is frequently covered by Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance. Home care, however, is typically paid privately or through long-term care insurance. Despite the out-of-pocket costs, many family members see value in home care because it helps loved ones remain at home and delays the transition to assisted living facilities.

The article explains that families in Franklin are increasingly combining both options. Someone may begin with a home health aide and skilled nursing following surgery, then transition to home care services when medical needs decrease, but everyday challenges remain. Conversely, others may begin with home care agencies providing companionship and daily support, then add home health services if new health concerns arise. This flexible approach ensures the care team adapts as needs evolve.

Background checks and case management are other essential elements discussed. Families want assurance that the care team entering their home is reliable, trained, and compassionate. Home care agencies provide this security, while home health services follow strict medical protocols. Together, they create a safety net for family caregivers who cannot be present every hour of the day.

The difference also impacts family caregivers directly. When home care services handle personal care, family members can focus on quality time with loved ones rather than constant responsibilities. At the same time, having a skilled nursing professional manage medical care provides confidence that health issues are being addressed effectively and adequately. This partnership includes family members with peace of mind and reduces stress during difficult times.

The HelloNation article reinforces that both types of support share the same ultimate goal: helping older adults remain safe and comfortable at home. The level of care may differ, but when combined, these services include both medical oversight and daily living support. Family caregivers can move forward with clarity, knowing they have built a complete care plan tailored to their loved one's needs.

As Mackenzie Butler highlights, these conversations are essential for Franklin families. Care decisions often happen after sudden health changes or emergencies, leaving little time to sort through options. By understanding the difference between home care and home health in advance, families avoid unnecessary delays and confusion. This preparation ensures their loved one receives the correct type of help at the right time.

The full article, titled “Franklin Families Ask: What's the Difference Between Home Care and Home Health?”, provides a complete overview of these critical distinctions. Home Care Expert Mackenzie Butler of Greenwood and HelloNation emphasizes that with the correct information, family caregivers can confidently plan and create effective care strategies.

