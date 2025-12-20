Expert Electrical Contractor Thomas Reilly of Amherst Explains When Homeowners Should Upgrade Their Electrical Panels in HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMHERST, N.H., Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When should homeowners consider an electrical panel upgrade to keep up with modern living? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring Thomas Reilly of TC. Reilly Electric LLC in Amherst, NH. The feature explores how an outdated electrical panel reacts to today's increased electrical demands and how warning signs such as flickering lights, tripping breakers, and new technologies like EV chargers and heat pumps can signal the need for changes. It explains how a home's electrical system can fall behind even when everything appears to be working on the surface.

The article begins by noting that many homes in Amherst, Southern New Hampshire, and Northern Massachusetts were built long before today's electrical loads were common. Panels installed decades ago were never designed to support high efficiency appliances, smart home networks, or the growing number of devices people now rely on daily. As these demands increase, an outdated electrical panel may start to show subtle signs of strain. Flickering lights, although often ignored, can serve as an early sign that circuits are struggling to deliver steady power. The HelloNation feature explains that this happens when multiple appliances compete for electricity on circuits that were not built for modern usage.

Another common warning is a breaker that trips repeatedly. Breakers protect the home by cutting power during an overload, but frequent tripping suggests that the panel is operating at or beyond its capacity. The article describes how older systems were built during a time when homes used far fewer appliances. Running several devices at once can overwhelm outdated wiring and force the system to shut down. When this pattern appears, an electrical panel upgrade may be necessary to maintain both safety and reliability.

Age alone can also make a significant difference. Many panels installed before the 1980s may still function, but function does not always equal safety. The HelloNation article explains that some older models contain worn components, obsolete parts, and designs that no longer meet modern grounding or safety standards. A few older panel models are even documented to fail during overload conditions. This creates a risk for overheating even in homes that have not yet shown signs of flickering lights or other electrical issues. Because of this, an electrical panel upgrade is often recommended simply to meet today's expectations for safe operation.

The article emphasizes that upgrading a panel is not just about solving existing problems. It is about creating the capacity needed for future additions. Homeowners who install EV chargers or heat pumps often learn that their outdated electrical panel cannot support the added load. These systems require significant power, and a panel built several decades ago would not have been designed with these technologies in mind. A modern electrical panel upgrade allows people to adopt these improvements with confidence. As smart home devices expand and electrical use continues to grow, the added capacity prevents the system from becoming strained.

Safety plays a major role throughout the HelloNation feature. Loose connections, corroded components, and outdated breakers inside an older panel can all contribute to excess heat. Heat weakens electrical equipment over time and can increase the risk of larger failures. Installing a new panel improves power distribution and reduces the likelihood of overheating. After an upgrade, many homeowners notice that lights no longer dim when large appliances start up and that their electrical system runs more reliably overall.

The feature addresses a common question: if everything seems to be working, is an upgrade necessary? The absence of obvious problems does not mean that an outdated electrical panel is equipped for modern use. Even modest lifestyle changes, such as adding home office electronics or improved climate control, can push older systems past their intended limits. Recognizing how these patterns build helps avoid unexpected interruptions and supports steady, safe power throughout the home.

Electricians start the evaluation process by reviewing how the home uses electricity each day. They examine the age of the panel, the types of appliances in use, and whether any issues such as flickering lights or tripping breakers have occurred. This assessment helps homeowners understand whether their current setup can adapt or whether an electrical panel upgrade will deliver more dependable performance. For many, the evaluation becomes a revealing moment that shows how much electrical use has changed since the home was built.

The article concludes by explaining that an electrical panel upgrade prepares the home for the continued evolution of electrical technology. As more households adopt EV chargers, heat pumps, renewable energy equipment, and smart home networks, the system must be capable of supporting these additions safely. Whether the priority is improved safety, greater efficiency, or preparation for future technology, a new panel gives homeowners the confidence that their electrical system can keep pace with modern demands.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

...







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

The article,