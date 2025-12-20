Ashes 2025, 3Rd Test: Zak Crawley Makes MASSIVE Admission As England On Verge Of Series Defeat

Opener Zak Crawleyadmitted the mood in the England dressing room was“flat” on Saturday as they stared down the barrel of losing the Ashes within three Tests, conceding that Australia were the better side.

England are still 228 runs short of the mammoth 435-run target set by the hosts in Adelaide, with just four wickets remaining and a daunting task ahead on day five.

England's Dressing Room Mood Indicates Day 5 Result

Should they lose, the five-match series will be decided despite Tests in Melbourne and Sydney still to come, after Australia won the opening two matches in Perth and Brisbane by eight wickets.

“They're just flat,” said Crawley, who played a composed knock of 85.“We came here to win the Ashes. We're always an optimistic team, an upbeat team, and we'll try and put up as much fight as we can.”

“Obviously very disappointing,” he added.“It's an uphill battle from here, but the boys are going to give it a good crack tomorrow.”

Crawley On Stay at his Crease

Crawley at least found form with a gritty innings, adding 78 runs with Joe Root and then 68 with Harry Brook. He defended resolutely and punished loose deliveries before being undone by spin wizard Nathan Lyon, who tempted him down the wicket to be stumped by Alex Carey.

Reflecting on his time at the crease, Crawley said he always believed England had a chance.“When you're at the crease, you never consider that the game's over. You always think like that as long as you're there,” he said.“When you get out, obviously those feelings change. But when I was out there, I felt like we had great players at the crease and coming in.”

'Australia Are Very Good Side'

England arrived in Australia with high hopes, but the series has largely been one-way traffic despite being hyped beforehand as having the makings of a classic.

Crawley conceded England had been outplayed.“They're a very, very good side. I feel like it was always going to be tough coming here against them,” he said.“They were the favourites going into it and they've proven why. Obviously we've been slightly short of our best, but a lot of credit has to go to them. They've not allowed us to be our best.