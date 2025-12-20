Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Held In Salt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Dec 20 (Petra) – The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, in cooperation with the Apostolic Churches and the Charity and Mercy Association in the city of Salt, held a ceremony on Saturday to light the Christmas tree at the Oqba Bin Nafeh Square (Visitor Center).The event drew attendance by MPs, Balqa Governorate Tourism Director Mahmoud Arabiyat, Christian and Muslim religious figures, and local residents in a festive atmosphere that embodied the values??of brotherhood, amity, and coexistence.In a statement, head of the Salt Municipal Committee Ali Batayneh said lighting the Christmas tree symbolizes hope and peace, and reflects the true Jordanian identity, which is based on tolerance and diversity. Salt is a living example of coexistence that distinguishes Jordan under the Hashemite leadership, he said.Batayneh wished "Christian brothers and sisters" in the Balqa Governorate and in the Kingdom a happy Christmas, peace and prosperity and prayed that Jordan remains an oasis of security and stability.Michel Fashu, head of the Charity and Mercy Association, said the city of Salt is a living coexistence model."Christmas carries profound spiritual and historical significance, embodying a model of coexistence among followers of the Abrahamic religions," said Archimandrite Father Christophoros Haddad, head of the Orthodox Church, noting that Muslim-Christian brotherhood in Jordan is a key pillar of the nation's history and identity.