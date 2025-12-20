NHRC Chairperson Warns Of Severe Deterioration In Humanitarian Conditions In Gaza, West Bank

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and a member of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah affirmed that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank is experiencing an unprecedented deterioration as a result of the comprehensive siege, acute shortages of food and medicine, and the collapse of essential service systems.

Her Excellency noted that the conditions facing civilians amount to grave violations of international humanitarian law, foremost among them collective punishment and the repeated targeting of civilians and vital civilian infrastructure.

These remarks were made during her participation in three specialized meetings held as part of the 26th regular session of the IPHRC, convened in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Al Attiyah emphasized that the meetings provided an important platform for unifying perspectives within the OIC and for strengthening approaches grounded in international humanitarian law and human rights principles, in a manner that contributes to the protection of civilians, supports the most vulnerable groups, and reinforces international accountability.

She stressed that the continued targeting of health facilities, educational institutions, and sources of water and electricity in Gaza and the West Bank undermines the most basic requirements of a dignified life and necessitates urgent international action to ensure immediate civilian protection and to halt systematic violations. In this context, she underscored the importance of integrating mental health and psychosocial support into the humanitarian response, given the profound psychological impact of the crisis, particularly on children and women.

Her Excellency stated that any peace plan concerning Gaza must be founded on clear principles that respect international law and guarantee the fundamental rights of the population, affirming that safe, unconditional, and sustained access for humanitarian assistance is an essential prerequisite for the success of any political or humanitarian track.

She further emphasized that reconstruction efforts cannot proceed in isolation from justice and guarantees of non-recurrence, stressing the necessity of engaging Palestinians as the rightful stakeholders in determining their future.

On accountability, Her Excellency affirmed that supporting international investigations and cooperating with the International Criminal Court and relevant United Nations mechanisms constitutes a cornerstone in addressing impunity. She explained that documenting violations in accordance with international standards, strengthening the role of civil society organizations, and enhancing collective action within the OIC are all indispensable to ensuring that perpetrators of grave crimes are held to account.

Al Attiyah highlighted that humanitarian and development dimensions are no less important than political pathways, stressing the need to open safe humanitarian corridors, provide special protection for vulnerable groups -particularly women, children, older persons, and persons with disabilities- and restore essential services such as health, education, water, and electricity as a minimum condition for ensuring a dignified standard of living.

She noted that sustained diplomatic engagement, building on the outcomes of OIC meetings, the Saudi-French conference, and the 2025 Peace Summit in New York, represents an important avenue for unifying international positions and supporting the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

With regard to the human rights situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, Al Attiyah affirmed that the continuation of the conflict and its humanitarian repercussions necessitate strengthening the role of the IPHRC in monitoring conditions on the ground and producing neutral, periodic reports highlighting violations and humanitarian challenges, in cooperation with national institutions and United Nations agencies operating in the field.

She explained that prioritizing humanitarian assistance should focus on protecting children from violence, displacement, and recruitment; ensuring access to education in emergencies; and strengthening health system resilience through support for field hospitals and the provision of essential medical supplies. She emphasized that effective coordination among humanitarian actors is critical to avoiding duplication and improving the efficiency of interventions.

Al Attiyah underscored the importance of developing partnership strategies within the OIC system through the adoption of clear frameworks for role distribution and the exchange of data and expertise, thereby maximizing humanitarian impact and directing resources toward the most urgent priorities.

She called for firm commitment to implementation through a ceasefire, the launch of a political process, the safe return of displaced persons, and the delivery of humanitarian assistance, alongside expanded international advocacy for relevant resolutions.

During the meeting of the working group on the right to the family and the rights of women and children, Al Attiyah affirmed that guaranteeing girls' right to education is a non-negotiable human rights priority that must not be subject to discrimination or delay, particularly in conflict and post-conflict settings. She stressed the importance of national legislation, education-in-emergencies programs, the provision of safe learning environments, as well as psychosocial support and sustainable financing.

She also warned that digital challenges, including internet addiction, cyberviolence, and online exploitation, have become direct threats to children's rights, calling for comprehensive national policies to protect children in the digital space, effective partnerships with technology companies and civil society organizations, and the strengthening of media and information literacy.

Furthermore, Al Attiyah emphasized that institutionalizing the role of women in preventing violent extremism is a central pillar of national strategies, through their involvement in policymaking, support for women's networks, and enhanced regional cooperation within the OIC, contributing to the promotion of narratives grounded in tolerance and moderation.

Her Excellency concluded by noting that strengthening cooperation among the IPHRC, OIC institutions, United Nations agencies, and national human rights bodies represents a fundamental entry point for advancing social policies that place the family at the core of the human rights system.