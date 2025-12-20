Lawh Wa Qalam: MF Husain Museum Launches Program To Connect Art, Learning

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Lawh Wa Qalam: Maqbool Fida Husain Museum, established by Qatar Foundation, has launched a Learning and Outreach Program, beginning a new phase of educational programming following the museum's recent opening to the public.

The Learning and Outreach Program will run from December 21-31, with sessions designed for different age groups, and registration is now available at It comprises guided tours and workshops for children, young people, and families, with close engagement with artworks as the starting point for discussion and creative exploration.

Sessions are structured to provide participants with dedicated time in the galleries before moving into hands-on work developed in response to what they have seen. Across five sessions for different age groups, the program explores key ideas present in Husain's work, including color and form, storytelling, movement, and abstraction.



For younger audiences, the program begins with 'Shapes and Colors', a workshop for children aged 4-7 that introduces primary colors and basic shapes through time spent in the galleries, followed by hands-on collage-making.

Children aged 8-12 can explore visual storytelling through 'Stories in the City: Reimagining Urban Life Through M. F. Husain's Eyes', which explores how artists make use of composition and symbols to construct meaning, leading participants to create mixed-media city scenes inspired by everyday life.

The program also extends beyond the galleries through 'Art in the Park: Collective Outdoor Mural Experience', a family workshop that brings observation and expressive painting together in an outdoor setting, resulting in a shared mural shaped by place and community.

For teenagers aged 13-17, 'Dynamic Narratives: Movement, Story & Abstraction' offers a more exploratory session focused on gesture, rhythm, and abstraction as tools for visual expression.

Manager of Communications Outreach, Jowaher Al Marri said: "Lawh Wa Qalam's Learning and Outreach Program reflects the museum's significance as a space for active learning. These workshops give children, young people, and families the opportunity to engage with the artworks in ways that are immersive, creative, thoughtful, and personal."

Located in Education City, Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum opened its doors in November 2025 and is dedicated to the life and work of Maqbool Fida Husain, one of the greatest modern painters. The museum brings together more than 150 of Husain's original works and personal objects, spanning painting, film, tapestry, and photography, and tracing the ideas and cultural references that shaped his artistic practice.