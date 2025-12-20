Ukraine, Portugal Sign Statement On Joint Production Of Naval Drones
"Today, Ukraine and Portugal issued a joint statement on establishing a partnership for the production of maritime drones. We signed it together with the Prime Minister of Portugal, who is paying his first visit to Ukraine today. This is one of the most promising areas of our defense efforts at present. It is important to deliver results," Zelensky said.
He added that it is essential for all parts of Europe to have sufficient capabilities to counter any threats, and that modern drones are a real tool of defense.Read also: NATO secretary general highlights Poland's 'crucial support' for Ukraine
As reported earlier, Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro arrived in Ukraine on Sunday, December 21.
