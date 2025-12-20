CBP Issues Withhold Release Order On Linglong International Europe D.O.O. Zrenjanin

Agency will detain imports of tires manufactured using forced labor

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, USA - US Customs and Border Protection issued a Withhold Release Order against automobile tires manufactured in Serbia by Linglong International Europe D.O.O. Zrenjanin (Linglong). Effective immediately, CBP personnel at all U.S. ports of entry will detain shipments of these tires due to evidence reasonably indicating the use of forced labor in their production.

“The message is clear-the United States will not tolerate forced labor in supply chains,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott.

This WRO, the fifth in 2025 and the second in Fiscal Year 2026, was issued due to violations of 19 U.S.C. § 1307, the law prohibiting goods made with forced labor from entering the United States. When CBP has evidence indicating that imported goods are made by forced labor, the agency acts to detain those shipments through WROs.

“Americans should not have to compete with products made through exploitation,” said acting executive assistant Commissioner Susan S. Thomas of CBP's Office of Trade.“By preventing forced-labor goods from entering US commerce, CBP helps ensure American workers and businesses compete on a level playing field.”

This WRO is the result of a CBP investigation and review of information that Linglong manufactures automobile tires using forced labor. CBP analysed the following supporting evidence: worker statements, photographs, employment contracts, focus group field notes, text message screenshots, open-source non-government organisation reports, news media, and academic research.

Taken together, the evidence demonstrated that workers at Linglong are subject to nine International Labour Organization indicators of forced labor: retention of identity documents, intimidation and threats, isolation, excessive overtime, withholding of wages, debt bondage, abusive living and working conditions, deception, and abuse of vulnerability. The facts underlying these indicators show, by reasonable suspicion, that workers are engaged in forced labor (i.e., work performed involuntarily and under menace of penalty). Additionally, CBP trade import data demonstrates that the goods are being, or are likely to be, imported into the United States.

The WRO against Linglong highlights CBP's continued efforts to combat forced labor. With this action, CBP now oversees and enforces 55 WROs and nine Findings under 19 U.S.C. § 1307.

Importers of detained shipments may seek to destroy or export their shipments or seek to demonstrate that the merchandise was not produced with forced labor.

The post CBP issues withhold release order on Linglong International Europe D.O.O. Zrenjanin appeared first on Caribbean News Global.