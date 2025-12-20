Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dr. Manmit Kumarr Leads One Of The Largest Global Gatherings Of Maa Kali Saadhaks In Gurgaon

2025-12-20 08:06:09
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurgaon, December 19, 2025: In a powerful reflection of India's evolving spiritual landscape, over 500 devotees and seekers from India and overseas gathered in Gurgaon for Kali Darbar 2025, one of the largest contemporary congregations dedicated to Maa Kali. The annual spiritual assembly was led by Dr. Manmit Kumarr, a leading authority on Das Mahavidya wisdom and founder of Soul Miracles.

Participants travelled from multiple countries to attend the gathering, many describing it as a rare space where healing, courage, and collective strength were experienced beyond religious boundaries.

A Gathering That Touched Lives

More than a ritualistic event, Kali Darbar 2025 emerged as a deeply human experience - touching lives, healing wounded souls, and fostering shared courage among participants navigating personal, emotional, and mental challenges.
A defining moment of the evening was the personal distribution of sacred rudraksha by Dr. Manmit Kumarr, symbolising protection, grounding, and spiritual continuity - an act many attendees described as profoundly intimate and transformative.

Spirituality for the Modern Seeker

In the post-pandemic world, the event reflected a growing shift among the modern spiritual seeker - individuals seeking emotional resilience and mental clarity alongside scientific and rational frameworks. Kali Darbar positioned spirituality not as blind belief, but as a structured, experiential pathway to holistic well-being.

The programme included personal havans, guided satsang, group healing sessions, aarti, Maa ka Darbar, and protective rituals, curated to address emotional, psychological, and spiritual dimensions in equal measure.

"The modern seeker is not running away from life - they are learning how to stand stronger within it. When we heal together, we remember our courage and our collective Shakti," said Dr. Manmit Kumarr, addressing the gathering.

A Growing Global Spiritual Movement

Now in its seventh year, Kali Darbar has steadily evolved from a local spiritual congregation into a global gathering of Maa Kali saadhaks, reflecting the renewed relevance of Sanatan Dharma in the present era of Kali Yug.

Organisers confirmed that the next and more expansive edition of Kali Darbar is scheduled for July 2026, with details to be announced shortly. The upcoming edition is expected to be grander in scale, with wider international participation.

