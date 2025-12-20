Jobless Turns Entrepreneur: How CM's 'Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' Is Transforming Lives Of Youth

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Dec (IANS) The Chief Minister 'Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan', which aims to create self-employment opportunities for 1 lakh youth every year in Uttar Pradesh, is yielding encouraging results, promising enough to nudge others to take note.

The jobless and unemployed youth are taking advantage of the scheme and setting themselves on an entrepreneurial journey with financial help from the state government.

Mujahid Sheikh, a native of Lakhimpur Kheri, is one such example of a self-made entrepreneur who once battled depression, financial hardship, and social neglect, but today is running a fledgling yet active enterprise with help from UP govt's“CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan”.

Mujahid, coming from an agricultural background, whose family was entirely dependent on farming, worried about raising and educating his children. The constant stress pushed him into a state of depression; however, with timely counselling and government assistance, he not only won that mental battle but also went on to create his own enterprise.

The 'Chief Minister's Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' proved to be a turning point in his life.

He got a collateral-free and interest-free loan and opened a digital marketing agency, and helped those who were only conducting business offline.

Gradually, small shopkeepers and service providers started joining online platforms. A new hub of digital services was created in the village. This marked a tangible manifestation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' vision.

He then took a franchise of Thyrocare and completed a phlebotomy course. Through this course, he learned the entire process of blood sample collection.

He then started collecting blood samples from his village and sending them to Lucknow for testing. This provided villagers with access to testing facilities close to home.

Today, Mujahid's business is thriving. By providing more than 400 services, he has become a trusted name in the village.

He has also started giving franchises through his firm, MSO Enterprises, which has increased his income. He has also started a YouTube channel through which he educates people about digital services and government schemes.

Mujahid gives full credit for his success to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He believes that if the government had not trusted his abilities, he would still be struggling.

He also expresses his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Digital India initiative has brought new opportunities to the villages.

Today, he is also working to raise awareness about the "Chief Minister's Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan" so that needy young people can benefit from it.