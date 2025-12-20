Dozens Of Afghanistan Migrants Die From Freezing Cold At Iran Border: Reports

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, Dec 20 (IANS) Dozens of Afghan migrants have died over the past few days while attempting to cross into Iran through unofficial border routes in western Afghanistan amid freezing winter conditions, local media in both countries reported on Saturday.

Citing sources in western Afghanistan, leading news network 'Iran International' reported that as many as 40 Afghan migrants have died inside Iran after illegally crossing the border during a severe cold snap.

It mentioned that the bodies of at least 15 migrants were transferred to the districts of Kohsan and Adraskan after they died inside Iranian territory.

"Afghanistan International, a sister channel of Iran International, spoke to an Afghan migrant who visited the morgues at Afghan cemeteries and Taybad hospital in Iran's Razavi Khorasan province. The source said more than 40 Afghan migrants had died," the report stated.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's leading Khaama Press Agency quoted information from Taliban governor's spokesperson in Herat, confirming that three Afghan citizens have died near the Kahsan border area while trying to enter Iran illegally.

"Local residents and community sources reported a higher death toll, saying at least 15 bodies have been transferred to districts in Kahsan and Adraskan after migrants were exposed to severe cold along the border. Some migrants are still reported missing," the report stated.

"Witnesses said hundreds of Afghans have recently moved toward the Iran border, attempting to cross through smuggling routes near Islam Qala and Taybad, as legal migration options remain limited. Heavy snowfall, freezing rain, and rugged terrain have made the journey extremely dangerous," it added, detailing further that families of the victims are searching morgues and border areas for missing relatives.

Another leading media outlet, Amu TV, reported on Saturday that the Iranian police have arrested 437 undocumented Afghan migrants in the southeastern city of Zahedan over the past week as part of a security crackdown.

Iranian authorities refer to undocumented Afghans as "unauthorised foreign nationals".

Hamid Nouri, the police commander of Zahedan, told a news conference that police had detained a total of 437 undocumented foreign nationals during operations over the past week. The same operations also led to the arrest of 135 suspected thieves, 472 drug users and 54 alleged low-level drug dealers.