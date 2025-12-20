403
Kuwait Amir Congratulated By Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf On Power Anniv.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Saturday a congratulatory letter from His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the second anniversary of his assumption of power.
In reply, His Highness the Amir sent a reply letter to His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf, voicing sincere thanks and appreciation to him for such good sentiments and heartfelt hopes, and wishing perpetual security and welfare for the dear nation. (end)
