HIL 2025-26: SG Pipers Squad Arrive In Ranchi

Ranchi, Dec 20 (IANS) The SG Pipers women have entered the Ranchi turf with renewed determination as the countdown to the Hockey India League 2025–26 begins, scheduled from December 28, 2025, to January 10, 2026. With their sticks ready and focus intense, their arrival signals the start of an important phase in what promises to be a swift, high-pressure competitive tournament.

Head coach Sofie Gierts brings new leadership to the group, joining the team in Ranchi before the season. She is well-supported by Indian hockey veteran and ex-India captain Helen Mary. Her presence offers clarity and structure as the team faces a period of close competition and the need to build momentum decisive.

The Pipers squad brings strong recent international form into the league. Captain Navneet Kaur leads from the front, having surpassed 200 international caps in 2025, cementing her status as one of India's most seasoned attackers. Over the past year, Navneet has been a reliable figure for India in high-pressure matches, orchestrating the forward line and establishing a competitive edge in the attacking circle.

Udita stands at the back, anchoring the defence after one of her most successful seasons. She was named Player of the Tournament at the Women's Asia Cup 2025, showcasing both defensive strength and attacking prowess by scoring three penalty corner goals and managing vital defensive duties against top opponents.

The squad combines international experience and diversity, with players from various hockey nations. This mix provides the Pipers with depth in different positions and tactical versatility, which is vital in a short league where recovery time is limited and adaptability can determine the result.

Speaking after joining the team in Ranchi, head coach Sofie said,“It feels great to be part of this talented group in person, especially in a hockey-crazy city like Ranchi. The team is well balanced and every player is keen to get started. We have an exciting mix of players from different countries, and that diversity will be one of our biggest strengths. The focus now is on starting our preparation the right way and ensuring we are united and ready when the league begins on the 28th.”

Speaking ahead of the season, captain Navneet Kaur said,“The preparation heading into this season has been positive, and there is a strong sense of clarity and confidence within the group. The players are motivated, focused, and excited about what lies ahead.”

The SG Pipers women have a clear goal this season. Based on past results, they focus on more precise execution, winning critical moments in both circles, and remaining competitive throughout each quarter. With the league back in Ranchi, the Pipers are committed to rebounding with purpose and converting their preparations into points as soon as the game starts.

SG Pipers Women's Squad | HIL season 2

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Teresa Viana Ache, Preeti Dubey, Priscila Jardel Mateos

Midfielders: Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Shileima Chanu, Kaitlin Nobbs, Shilpi Dabas, Juana Morello

Defenders: Jyoti Singh, Manisha, Valentina Costa Biondi, Lola Riera, Udita, Thoudam Suman Devi

Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Cristina Cosentino