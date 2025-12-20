403
China issues warning to Japan over PM Taiwan remarks
(MENAFN) China has cautioned that any potential Japanese military involvement in Taiwan would be regarded as an act of aggression and met with a strong response. The warning follows comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting that Tokyo might intervene in the Taiwan Strait.
Last week in parliament, Takaichi indicated that Chinese efforts to forcibly reunify with Taiwan could represent a “survival-threatening situation” under Japan’s security laws, potentially prompting a military reaction from Japan. Her statement marked a notable shift from previous Japanese leaders, who have generally avoided explicitly outlining military scenarios related to Taiwan.
On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian criticized Takaichi’s remarks, calling them “blatantly provocative” and in violation of the one-China principle, which acknowledges Beijing’s authority over Taiwan.
“They constitute gross interference in China’s internal affairs, challenge China’s core interests, and infringe upon China’s sovereignty,” Lin said, urging Japan to “immediately correct its actions and retract its egregious remarks,” while warning that failure to do so would result in Tokyo “bearing all the consequences.”
Lin also referenced Japan’s early 20th-century history, noting that it repeatedly used so-called “existential crises” to justify military aggression and commit war crimes throughout Asia. He suggested that Takaichi’s remarks echoed that era and warned her against repeating “the mistakes of militarism” or becoming “an enemy of the Chinese and Asian people.”
