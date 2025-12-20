TN Claims Top Spot In National Patent Registrations, Records 62 Pc Growth In Year

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has reaffirmed its position as a national leader in intellectual innovation, with the state government on Saturday announcing a remarkable surge in patent registrations.

Citing a recent report by the Industry Guide Institute, the government declared that Tamil Nadu continues to shape India's intellectual future under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

According to the report, out of 68,201 patent applications submitted across the country, Tamil Nadu accounted for 15,440 registered patents-a significant share amounting to 23 per cent of all patents filed nationwide.

By achieving this feat, the state has not only secured the top position in the country for patent filings but has also strengthened its reputation as India's "Intellectual Capital".

This performance marks a substantial year-on-year increase.

Comparing figures from the 2023-24 financial year to 2024-25, Tamil Nadu's patent registrations rose from 9,565 to 15,440 - an impressive growth rate of 62 per cent.

Officials say this surge reflects the rapid acceleration of indigenous innovation, research activities, and technological development within the state.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu government said the latest data validates the state's long-term vision of fostering an ecosystem that supports invention, scientific exploration, and knowledge creation.

The government emphasised that dynamic policy reforms, enhanced research support, collaboration between academic institutions and industries, and a conducive environment for start-ups and MSMEs have all contributed to this patent boom.

Increased funding for research, improved access to filing mechanisms, and heightened awareness among innovators have also played a key role.

Experts believe the momentum showcases not just numerical growth, but a qualitative shift in Tamil Nadu's scientific and technological landscape.

Sectors such as renewable energy, healthcare technology, artificial intelligence, industrial engineering, and automotive research are reportedly among the primary contributors to the surge.

The state's leadership views this achievement as a stepping stone toward positioning Tamil Nadu prominently on the global innovation map.

With an expanding pool of skilled professionals, research-focused institutions and proactive governance, officials say Tamil Nadu is well on course to attract further investment and collaborative ventures from both national and international partners. As the report underscores, Tamil Nadu's rise is reshaping India's innovation narrative, setting an example for other states and reinforcing the importance of intellectual property in national development.