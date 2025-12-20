Video Shows Ahmedabad Police Officer Slapping Woman During Licence Check, Sparks Outrage

A video from Gujarat's Ahmedabad has triggered public anger after showing a police officer allegedly slapping a woman during a routine driving licence check. The incident took place at a busy traffic junction and was caught on camera, which later spread on social media.

The video has raised serious questions about police behaviour, use of force, and how complaints from citizens are handled.

In #Gujarat's #Ahmedabad, a woman driving her vehicle was stopped by the police for a driving licence check. While she was searching for her licence, it took some time this time, the woman asked the police officer to show his identification card. While returning the ID... twitter/QqJbAgv2kH

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) December 20, 2025

According to details shared online, the woman was driving her vehicle in Ahmedabad when police stopped her for a driving licence check. While looking for her licence, she took some time.

During this moment, the woman asked the police officer to show his identification card. The officer showed his ID. However, while returning it, the card accidentally slipped from the woman's hand and fell on the ground.

Soon after this, the police officer slapped the woman.

Seeing the Ahmedabad police behave like this with women makes one's blood boil!A Gujarati sister asks a police officer for his ID card. The ID slips from her hand and falls on the road – and this becomes her“crime”! Then this khaki-clad goon slaps her and draws blood!What is... twitter/hrTJKYbo10

- Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) December 20, 2025

Attempt to hit her with baton caught on video

The video further shows that after slapping the woman, the officer attempted to hit her again using a baton. Other police personnel present at the spot intervened and stopped him from doing so.

The woman appeared visibly shocked and distressed in the viral footage. Bystanders were seen watching the incident unfold.

Woman's complaint and police response

After the incident, the woman went to the police station to file a complaint against the officer. However, reportedly no FIR was registered based on her complaint at that time.

Instead, police registered an FIR against the woman. She was accused of driving without a licence and other traffic violations. Ahmedabad Police later released an official statement explaining their version of events.

According to the police, the incident occurred during vehicle checking at Anjali Char Rasta. The woman's vehicle was allegedly coming from the wrong side and was stopped by traffic police.

Police said FIR No. 567/2025 was registered at the 'N' Traffic Police Station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 Sections 281, 221, 296(b), 351(1), and under the Motor Vehicles Act Sections 177 and 184.

The police also stated that the woman was advised to file a complaint at Paladi Police Station, but she did not do so at that time. A note regarding the incident was made in the station diary.

Later, the woman submitted a written application at Paladi Police Station. Police confirmed that an investigation is currently ongoing based on her application.

During vehicle checking at Anjali Char Rasta, the incident occurred when a vehicle was coming from the wrong side and was stopped. In this case, FIR No. 567/2025 has been registered at "N" Traffic Police Station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-2023 Sections 281, 221, 296(b),...

- Ahmedabad Police અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) December 20, 2025

Public reaction and ongoing probe

The viral video has sparked strong reactions online, with many people questioning police conduct and demanding accountability. The case remains under investigation, and further action will depend on the findings.

Many users on X strongly criticised the police officer's actions in the video. One post questioned why police 'dadagiri' against citizens, especially women, should be tolerated. Users also pointed out alleged double standards, asking why action is not taken against police personnel who ride without helmets or break traffic rules themselves.

थप्पड़ मारकर महिला का सम्मान करता एक बहादुर सिपाही,महोदय @dgpgujarat @GujaratPolice से निवेदन है इस सिपाही को नीचता पुरस्कार प्रदान करें। twitter/gPPoEJLp5r

- रावण (@raavan_india) December 20, 2025

Questions on misuse of power

Several users raised concerns about misuse of authority. One viral post said the woman's complaint was ignored while an FIR was filed against her instead, calling it 'perks of being in police service'. Others asked who common people should approach when police themselves abuse power.

Amid the backlash, Ahmedabad Police responded publicly on X. The department said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (West), took the incident 'very seriously' and suspended the concerned police officer with immediate effect.

Some users also questioned policing priorities, saying officers should focus more on serious issues like drunk driving rather than harassing citizens during routine checks. The incident has sparked a wider debate on accountability and respectful behaviour by law enforcement.