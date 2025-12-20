Azerbaijani Ombudsperson Receives UN Resident Coordinator (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Sabina Aliyeva, Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights and Ombudsperson met Vladanka Andreeva, outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

At the meeting, the ombudsperson was pleased to recall the productive collaboration with the UN's charter and treaty organizations, stressing that these ties have greatly aided in the advancement of human rights and the consolidation of a legal culture.

The ombudsperson highly appreciated the importance of the projects carried out jointly with the UN and its specialized agencies over the past period, as well as the competitions and events organized every year in connection with International Human Rights Day.

Aliyeva expressed her gratitude to the outgoing Resident Coordinator for the valuable collaboration in the field of human rights during her tenure in Azerbaijan and wished her success in her future endeavors.

Andreeva thanked Aliyeva for the reception, praised the work of the Azerbaijani Ombudsperson in defending human rights and freedoms, and expressed her satisfaction with the joint cooperation.