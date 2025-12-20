403
CTA Apparels Honoured With Silver Award By The Vice President Of India For Highest Exports To The European Union
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India | 20th December 2025: CTA Apparels, one of India's leading apparel exporters, has been conferred with the Silver Award for Highest Exports to the European Union by the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) at a prestigious ceremony held in New Delhi today. The award was presented by Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India, marking a significant milestone in CTA Apparels' journey of excellence in global apparel manufacturing and exports.
The recognition underscores CTA Apparels' strong export performance, consistent quality standards, and deep-rooted partnerships with leading European buyers. It also reflects the company's commitment to compliance, sustainability, and operational excellence across its manufacturing ecosystem.
Addressing the gathering, the Vice President lauded the outstanding contribution of Indian apparel exporters to the nation's economy and employment generation. He highlighted the pivotal role of upcoming and recently concluded Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), noting that the FTA with the UK, agreements with Oman, and the forthcoming FTA with the European Union are set to provide a significant boost to India's textile and apparel exports. He further expressed optimism that trade engagements with the United States will also materialise soon, opening new growth avenues for Indian exporters.
Speaking on the occasion, the leadership at CTA Apparels expressed gratitude to AEPC, its buyers, partners, and the entire CTA team.
"This recognition is a proud moment for all of us at CTA Apparels. It validates our long-term focus on Europe as a key market and our continued investments in sustainable manufacturing, innovation, and people. With supportive trade policies and FTAs on the horizon, we are confident about accelerating India's apparel export growth globally." - Dr. Mukesh Kansal, Chairman, CTA Apparels
With this achievement, CTA Apparels reaffirms its position as a trusted global apparel partner and remains committed to strengthening India's footprint in international markets, particularly across Europe.
